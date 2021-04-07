Kimberly Kessler Tasered after throwing feces on officers at jail, report shows

A woman awaiting trial in the murder of her Nassau County salon co-worker is facing new charges after authorities said she threw feces on corrections officers at the jail.

Kimberly Kessler was hit was a stun gun during the incident Monday.

Authorities said corrections officers asked Kessler to move to another cell so hers could be sanitized. She took feces she’d saved in a Styrofoam cup and threw it at them, they said. The officers then stunned her.

Kessler was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.

It was not the first time she was reported to have thrown feces while being a disruption in the jail. Corrections officers have been heard telling the judge during pretrial hearings about previous incidents.

Kessler’s next hearing in the Joleen Cummings murder case is set for April 23.

Her defense lawyers are trying to get the physical evidence thrown out.

Nassau County Judge James Daniel has set Aug. 16 for Kessler’s trial.

Kessler is charged with killing Cummings, her coworker at a Yulee hair salon. Cummings’ body was never found, but the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement found evidence that blood at the salon was cleaned up and blood was found on some of Kessler’s clothing. With the help of the FBI, items of interest in the case were found in the Georgia landfill where Nassau County’s trash is taken, but details of what was found were never provided.

Kessler, who has been going on episodes of starvation and binge eating, was just 74 pounds when she appeared before the judge in October. The judge found Kessler’s behavior was not driven by mental illness but a personality disorder and she has been deemed competent to stand trial.