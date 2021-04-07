Parking meter prices quadruple in Downtown Jacksonville

What would have cost $5 a day is now going to cost $20 a day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Drivers and residents parking in most on-street parking spots Downtown are noticing a steep increase in parking rates at the digital meters.

“It has literally quadrupled,” said Jacksonville resident Michael Holeman.

The meters take coins or credit cards. There’s no app for that.

“We’re a little behind on times,” Holeman said. “$20 a day, it’s crazy when you put it into perspective like that.”

Corey Bartley lives in another part of Jacksonville but frequents downtown. Bartley said the parking meter changes could keep people from coming Downtown.

“I think it is ridiculous,” Bartley said. “If we’re looking at increasing our Downtown traffic, I don’t think this is going to be a good deal for us.”

Some Downtown business owners are worried, too. Ricki Ben Simon owns Gili’s Kitchen on Adams Street and said it’s the only Kosher restaurant in town.

“Basically, we were in shock. We didn’t know, as a business owner. I would have liked to have known of these things ahead of time,” Ben Simon said. “It does not make sense for my employees that need parking and going to spend $20 a day that need to pay for parking and not for my customers who want to buy a sandwich.”

Manual meter prices are the exception to the pricing changes.

Manual meters like some on Liberty Street (pictured above) have fixed rates and are an exception to the parking meter rate changes.

News4Jax has reached out to the city with several questions regarding the increase. As soon as we hear back, we will update this story.