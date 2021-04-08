TRAFFIC ALERT: US-17 NB lanes closed due to deadly motorcycle crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – All northbound lanes on US-17 at N. Boundary Road in Putnam County are closed due to a fatal motorcycle crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 44-year-old man was riding a blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide, traveling northbound on US-17, around 5:30 a.m. when the crash happened.

A white Ford Transit Van was at a stop sign headed eastbound on N. Boundary Road when it attempted to cross over the northbound lanes of US-17 to access the southbound lanes.

The motorcyclist struck the van on the left front. The motorcyclist was transported to Putnam County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to FHP. The driver of the van was uninjured.

All northbound lanes of US 17 remained closed as this investigation continues.

Watch The Morning Show for the latest information.

Ad