JTA offering free 1-day pass for trips to vaccination sites

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re wanting to get a COVID-19 shot but you’re having trouble with transportation, JTA has come up with an option that might help.

It’s offering a free one-day pass for those who need a ride to a vaccination site in Jacksonville.

The complimentary pass, valued at $4.25, is available through the Token Transit website, the MyJTA mobile app, or in person by visiting the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center at LaVilla (JRTC) Ticket Center.

“Through this program and our Wellness on Wheels partnership, the JTA is doing our part to ensure transportation is not a barrier to accessing this critical vaccine in Jacksonville,” said JTA Chief Executive Officer Nathaniel P. Ford Sr.

Passes, once activated, can be used until the end of the transit day on any JTA bus route or First Coast Flyer route.

To redeem the pass using Token Transit:

Visit https://www.tokentransit.com/jacksonvillefl/jta-vaccine-promo and enter your mobile phone number

Enter the promo code: VAC21

The pass will be sent to you via SMS Text (standard messaging rates apply)

Scan your digital pass on the validator and board

To redeem the pass through the MyJTA app:

Follow the steps to purchase a 1-Day (Transit/Bus) pass

Tap the “Have a coupon code?” button and enter code: VAC21

Tap “Discount Me” to apply your discount

Tap “Pay Now” to receive your pass

Access your pass in your digital wallet, scan and board

To redeem the pass in person:

Ad

Visit the JTA Ticket Center at the JRTC

Present your mobile device and phone number

If you would like a digital pass, JTA Ticketing Staff will send you the pass via SMS Text (standard messaging rates apply)

Present your digital pass, scan and board

If you do not have a mobile device or need help redeeming your pass, contact JTA Customer Service at 904-630-3100, or visit the customer service window at the JRTC.