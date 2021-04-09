New watchdog: Clay County Sheriff’s Office gets therapy K9

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – We couldn’t resist sharing the “Paws”-itively Jax news that the Clay County Sheriff’s Office has a new station dog.

JP, an adorable, well-trained doodle, is a therapy dog that was donated to CCSO by K9s for Warriors.

The department said that “JP” stands for “Justice Patrol.”

Studies have shown the beneficial impact that therapy dogs can bring into the military and workplace. JP will provide mental and wellness benefits to the employees and officers at the station.

“Our deputies, our staff, our dispatchers, all have to deal with life-threatening situations on a regular basis,” said Sheriff Michelle Cook. “So the idea was to take what’s working with our military folks and bring it into law enforcement.”

If the community would like to donate items to JP’s care, they can email JP@claysheriff.com. Any excess donations will be given to the department’s partners at Clay County Animal Services.

Ad