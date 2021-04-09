Remembering Prince Philip

Prince Philip, the lifelong companion of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, has died, Buckingham Palace announced Friday. He was 99.

In a statement, the palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.

The duke had been admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London hospital on February 17 after feeling unwell. The palace later confirmed that he was being treated for an infection. On March 1, he was transferred to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, also in London, where doctors continued to treat the infection as well as undertake testing for a pre-existing heart condition. After heart surgery, the duke was discharged from hospital in mid-March.

The plans for any tributes or events following Philip’s death have not been publicly announced yet, and it is unclear what kind of events will be able to take place given the UK’s current coronavirus restrictions.