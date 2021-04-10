Rally Against Asian Hate to be held Saturday at Memorial Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Asian Americans have faced a dangerous climate since the start of the pandemic and hate crimes toward people who look a certain way have followed.

The Jacksonville Chinese Association says now is the time to stand up, speak out and take action right now to help people who are vulnerable and is holding a Rally Against Asian Hate from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park in Riverside.

“If you don’t stand up, the people will be attacked and killed,” said Wei Zhou, vice president of the JCA.

When Wen Raiti feels concerned every time she leaves her café, House of Leaf and Bean on Beach Boulevard.

“I’m always in fear looking behind my back; maybe somebody come up to me attack me?” Raiti said.

Raiti is a healer as she helps those who come to her café with health, digestive and blood pressure issues through fresh organic foods. She opened in 2017 after visiting Shanghai and finding a tea farmer to partner with. Raiti is also the president of National Asian American PAC Florida.

Ad

“With everything going on with our community members feel the pain and feel discrimination, we’re still trying to do the right thing,”Raiti said. “We are all suffering in this pandemic. We need a show our sympathy, our empathy and our love to each other.”

Raiti is hoping the community joins her and the Jacksonville Chinese Association at Saturday’s rally.

“We are taking actions were no longer suffering in silence especially after Atlanta shooting,” Zhou said.

While the pandemic has heightened attacks on Asian people, he says there’s been a long-standing history of discrimination.

“In the past, we were attacked or assaulted. But this time we’re risking our lives,” he said.

After the rally, JCA says it will be holding a memorial service for the eight victims who died in the Atlanta shooting. Six were Asian women.

“Our country has witnessed a huge spike in violence against Asians since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out,” said Dr. Lian An, chairwoman of JCA. “The tragic Atlanta shooting has marked a culmination of resentment towards Asian people. This is a time that our dignity is assaulted and safety threatened and we cannot keep suffering in silence and further delay our condemnation of racism in all its forms. We will demonstrate at this rally the solidarity of Jacksonville residents with all victims of racism and hate crimes.”

Ad

The JCA rally is being supported by 14 other local organizations.

All CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be strictly followed at the event including mask-wearing and social distancing.