Starting tomorrow – you can start applying for federal aid to help cover COVID-19 related funeral costs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This comes after more than 560,000 deaths related to COVID-19. The pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many families.

This aid is to help those with cremation costs, burial plot, and the funeral service.

To be eligible:

The death must have happened in the U-S.

The death certificate must say the death was attributed to COVID-19 and happened after January 20th, 2020.

The assistance is capped at nine-thousand dollars per funeral.

To apply, you MUST call FEMA’s Funeral Assistance number at 844-684-6333.

Online applications will NOT be accepted.

Once an applicant applies and you get an application number, you’ll then need to provide documentation on your disasterassistance.gov account or you can mail or fax it in.

You’ll need an official death certificate that says the death was caused by, “may have been caused by” or “was likely a result of” COVID-19 or COVID-19-like symptoms.

You’ll also need to provide Funeral expenses documents and Proof of funds received from other sources.

Applications will be accepted starting at 8 a.m. Monday morning. Right now there is no deadline..

If granted, the funds will be sent by mail or by direct deposit.