2 men shot outside Royal Terrace Men’s Club in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating after two men were shot outside the Royal Terrace Men’s Club in Jacksonville at 12:10 Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said when police arrived at the club, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Another man arrived at a hospital later suffering a gunshot wound. Police found the man was also shot at the club. He did not have life-threatening injuries.

Police said they didn’t have information on what led up to the shooting or if there were more people involved, but are reviewing surveillance video.

The shooting marked the eighth since Friday morning. Two people were killed out of those incidents.

Outside of the shootings, two more people died, but police were not able to determine the nature of their injuries and will wait for the Medical Examiner’s findings.