Deputy shoots Alachua man during domestic disturbance call

An Alachua County deputy shot a 26-year-old man early Monday during a domestic disturbance at a Gainesville home, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Monday when deputies were called to an armed disturbance at a home on SW 75th Way involving a couple involved in a previous call for service Sunday evening, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were unable to find the man, identified as Jeremiah Birrey, during the first call for assistance about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said. When the second call came in, deputies were told the man had returned, this time armed with a knife.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the man had barricaded himself inside the home. After forcing their way inside, deputies saw the man charging toward his girlfriend with a knife, the Sheriff’s Office said. That’s when a deputy opened fire, wounding the man.

The man was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately clear Monday morning.

Because of a deputy’s involvement, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Sheriff’s Office are reviewing the events leading up to the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, which is routine for all deputy-involved shootings.

Resources available

If you or someone you know is or has been a victim of domestic violence or abuse, there are resources available to help in Northeast Florida.