Farm Share to distribute food this week at events across Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share and its sponsors are distributing food at seven events in Northeast Florida between Tuesday and Saturday:

8-10 a.m. Tuesday at Middleburg American Legion Post 250 at 3939 CR-218.

8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday at Legacy Ministries at 825 University Blvd N. in Jacksonville

4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Callahan First Baptist Church at 45090 Green Ave.

9 a.m.-noon Friday, Jacksonville Church of God Sanctuary of Praise, 5755 Soutel Drive.

8-10:30 a.m. Saturday in conjunction with the Jacksonville Jaguars, 4120 Perry Street.

9 a.m.-noon Saturday there will be a truck-to-truck distribution at 5126 Timuquana Road in Jacksonville.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

With more than 3.5 million families suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida, Farm Share works hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.

Farm Share currently serves all 67 counties in Florida. Since its inception, Farm Share has distributed more than 707 million pounds of food, with a value of more than 1.3 billion dollars. In 2020 alone, Farm Share distributed more than 104 million pounds of food and served more than 86 million meals to Floridians. As of March 2021, Farm Share will administer 41% of the overall food for The Emergency Food Assistance Program to select regions throughout Florida, compared to distributing only 23% in 2020.

For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.