FEMA officials: J&J production issues won’t hamper vaccination efforts at sites

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this March 25, 2021 file photo, a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a refrigerator at a clinic in Washington state. A batch of Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and cant be used, the drug giant said late Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The drugmaker didnt say how many doses were lost, and it wasnt clear how the problem would impact future deliveries. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New data from the CDC shows Florida will receive about 276,000 fewer doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine next week compared to the allocation the state received this week.

Emergency Management officials said though, they do not think this will impact vaccination efforts in the state.

Florida health officials were made aware last week that a batch of J&J vaccine doses failed a quality standards test.

One of the vaccine ingredients created by Emergent Biosolutions, one of the companies J&J is using for manufacturing the vaccine, did not meet quality standards, according to the Associated Press.

State officials have not confirmed whether this failed batch is the reason behind the state receiving fewer doses.

Last week, federal sites made the switch to offer J&J vaccines only. The state is still set to receive hundreds of thousands of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Ad

More than 7 million people have already been vaccinated in Florida.