Breweries band together to help food insecure in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a dozen local breweries are teaming up to help those who are food insecure in Northeast Florida.

Intuition Ale Works is hosting the event to benefit the non-profit, Hunger Fight.

“I started thinking about it when the pandemic started, hearing all these stories about families looking for their next meal and I wanted to think of a way for us to give back and participate,” explained Lindsay Hawkins, Intuition Ale Works General Manager. “I just thought it would be a cool thing to get all the local breweries together.”

Hawkins said volunteers from at least 15 local breweries will spend two hours Tuesday afternoon packaging 10,500 meals.

“Breweries and everyone else had a really rough year financially and otherwise,” said Hawkins. “I was just looking for a way we could all reconvene and get back together and just do some good.”

Intuition Ale Works will use its new Bier Hall for the event.

Ad

“It’s going to be kind of assembly-line style,” explained Hawkins. “All the different reps from the breweries are going to be packaging down the line and making as many as they can.”

Hunger Fight, a non-profit based in Jacksonville, will distribute the meals to those in need in the community.