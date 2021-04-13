He survived Vietnam, cancer and COVID-19. Now he’s set to reach a 100-gallon donor milestone with OneBlood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man who is also a Vietnam vet who survived cancer and COVID-19, will reach the 100-gallon-donor milestone with OneBlood on his next visit.

Despite battling cancer and the coronavirus, Carl Schuck managed to keep donating platelets and even convalescent plasma to help those fighting COVID-19.

When Schuck donates next, he will join fewer than 300 Floridians who have reached the 100-gallon donor milestone since blood banking began during the second World War.

“Carl first donated whole blood when he was 19 years old and continued while he was in the Air Force from 1966 to 1970,” OneBlood said.

“After college, his neighbor in California needed blood and he donated for him. Upon moving back to Florida, his employer held regular blood drives where he became a two-gallon donor. Carl then started donating platelet, which mainly go to cancer patients. After he had donated over 96 gallons, he found he himself had cancer. Three years later, after recovering, Carl then came down with COVID-19. He spent 3 weeks in the hospital- fifteen days on a ventilator.”

A 100-gallon donor milestone celebration will be held for Schuck on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the OneBlood Mandarin Donor Center.

