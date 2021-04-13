Jacksonville pharmacist worries about vaccine hesitancy after J&J pause

FILE In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. U.S. health regulators on Tuesday, April 13, is recommending a pause in using the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine is on hold. Now, one Jacksonville pharmacist is concerned people won’t get vaccinated anymore.

But, he said people still need to get vaccinated.

“The risk of COVID-19 including complications and including the death of COVID-19 once contracted are much higher than even these rare blood clot events,” said Dr. Kevin Duane, with Panama Pharmacy in Jacksonville.

Dr. Duane has been vaccinating with Moderna and Pfizer six days a week and he hopes that the pause by Johnson & Johnson doesn’t stop people from protecting themselves from COVID-19.

On Tuesday morning, Duane became concerned about halting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after he saw the announcement.

There has been overall hesitation about the vaccinations, reports of minor side effects. In addition, underserved communities and minorities have been hesitant to get the vaccine, too.

Duane worries the halt announced in this one vaccine may cause people to distrust all vaccines and warns that would be dangerous.

The Johnson & Johnson blood clots were reported in 6 of the 6.8 million vaccines administered. That’s far less than one percent of the total doses given out.

“The most important thing is to get the vaccine. So this is just a little bit of a speed bump for us but it’s still very important to get the vaccine,” Duane said.

As the age to get vaccinated has lowered and people are beginning to go back to normal daily life, this pharmacist hopes getting vaccinated remains a new normal.

Duane added though the only reported cases happened to women it’s possible it could happen to men, too.

A similar blood clot scenario happened with Astra Zeneca when its coronavirus vaccine was launched in Europe. Astra Zeneca and Johnson and Johnson have similar vaccine technology.

If you have questions about getting vaccinated talk to your pharmacist or doctor.