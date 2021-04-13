Federal vaccine sites in Jacksonville discontinue J&J vaccine, after FDA calls for ‘immediate pause’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Planning and Products FEMA Manager of the Gateway Mall vaccine site told News4Jax Tuesday the site would discontinue giving Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines after a joint call from the CDC and FDA to put an immediate pause on the one-shot vaccine.

FEMA is working to reach out to the state for further guidance on how to proceed.

Federal sites made the switch to exclusively Johnson & Johnson vaccines last week, discontinuing Pfizer and Moderna shots.

News4Jax reached out to the Florida Division of Emergency Management to inquire if the agency will continue the use of the Johnson & Johnson at their pop-up sites.