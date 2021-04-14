Development projects underway in Jacksonville’s urban core

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Business in Jacksonville is growing, including development in the downtown area.

According to our news partners at the Jax Daily Record, VyStar Credit Union and the Bread & Board are teaming up to bring a Mexican restaurant to the area.

The 3,500-square-foot indoor and 4,500-square-foot outdoor spaces on the roof of Estrella Cocina will seat 225 people and can expand. The project includes a drink and salsa bar, firepit and two lounge areas.

The restaurant is expected to open by the end of May.

Changes are coming to JEA’s new headquarters. CEO Jay Stowe said because of the pandemic, a hybrid work model will fit best with the company. This will cause changes in the interior design.

JEA will move to a high-rise under construction. But the company is reconsidering a smaller secondary headquarters. Those plans are still under review.

And renovations are underway for the Porter Mansion. The historic three-story building will soon have ADA accessibility and new restrooms. There are also plans to bring a restaurant to the basement area.

The Morning Show spoke with staff writer, Mike Mendenhall about these projects. You can watch the full interview above.