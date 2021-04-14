JSO searches Westside retention pond amid violent crime investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A scuba team from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searched a retention pond on the city’s Westside on Wednesday morning looking for evidence in a violent crime investigation.

Which violent crime was not immediately clear.

JSO said it is not releasing any more information because it doesn’t want to jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

At the pond Wednesday, there were four divers, two sets of them tethered on both sides of the pond. The team spent almost two hours searching in the retention pond off Lenox Avenue.

News4Jax did not see the divers bring anything up or point anything out.

JSO said the search is a follow-up from investigations over the weekend.

News4Jax will work to learn more about the investigation and keep you updated.