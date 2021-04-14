Palm Coast man given 30 years for sex trafficking child

Sean Patrick Farrelly, arrested two years ago by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office for sexual crimes against minors and contributing to the delinquency of a minor and later indicted by a federal grand jury for sex trafficking, has been convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

According to court documents, between March 2018 and February 2019, Farrelly recruited, enticed and solicited a 16-year-old child to engage in commercial sex acts by texting the victim, sending her pictures of money and providing her with alcohol or marijuana.

Prosecutors said Farrelly paid the child victim $30 to $40 each time that they engaged in sex. During several recorded phone calls between Farrelly and the victim, Farrelly admitted to having intercourse with the victim and stated that he was worried the calls were being recorded and he was going to go to jail.

Farrelly had pleaded guilty on June 19, 2019.

In addition to the 30-year prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard on Tuesday also ordered to serve a 10-year term of supervised release and to register as a Sex Offender.

“This conviction highlights the incredible job accomplished by our detectives, with Sgt. Frank Gamarra taking the lead,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If you prey on children, we will do everything we can to build strong cases to send you away for a very long time!”