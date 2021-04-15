2 hospitalized after falling over Acosta exit ramp in motorcycle crash, troopers say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized for treatment Wednesday after the motorcycle they were riding crashed on the Acosta Expressway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they were riding northbound on the exit ramp and failed to make the curve. They hit a wall and fell over the side.

Both people, FHP said, were hospitalized with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Notably, the DOT camera showed the crash appeared to have happened well before the Acosta Bridge.