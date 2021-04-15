New sweet spot: Sugar Factory to open first location in Jacksonville

The "Sugar Factory" is coming to the St. Johns Town Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Sugar Factory is coming to The Markets at Town Center!

The Las Vegas-based restaurant, known for its “over-the-top” sweet treats, will take over the old Brio Tuscan Grille site.

There will be indoor patio and bar seating, 312 seats total, the Jacksonville Daily Record reports.

The new sweet spot will also feature a flower and candy wall, a great backdrop for the perfect Instagram post.

The Sugar Factory is known for its over-the-top milkshakes, large drinks and desserts. The “King Kong Sundae” is a signature beverage for the sweets shop and will cost you around $100 and serves 12 people.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears have posted pictures in the restaurants.

The Town Center location is expected to open in January. This will be the first Sugar Factory location for Jacksonville.

Ad

Click here for more information.