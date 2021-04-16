Jacksonville strip club, food truck shut down for roaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville eateries were temporarily shut down last week by the Department of Business and Professional Regulations after inspectors discovered major health code violations.

Mascara, an adult entertainment club on Southside Boulevard, was shut down with 12 violations. The restaurant report showed the inspector found five dead roaches and 31 live ones, most of them underneath the bar counter.

The club scored another high-priority violation for having boric acid roach powder on the floor in the kitchen. Other violations included a soiled microwave and the presence of a mold-like substance in an ice bin.

At the follow-up inspection the next day, the inspector’s report shows 16 more live roaches were found. The club remained closed until Tuesday, when it scored a perfect inspection, with no violations found.

The Sabores De Mi Terra, a Jacksonville food truck, was also shut down last week during a routine inspection.

When the inspector arrived on March 9, the report shows they found 10 live roaches and no proof of required state employee training.

At a follow-up inspection three days later, there weren’t any more roaches, but the truck was still lacking the required training for all of its employees.

It was given more time to obtain the training and allowed to reopen. A follow-up inspection is required.

All restaurant reports are provided by the Department of Business and Professional Regulations. News4Jax monitors emergency shut-downs in District 5.

District 5 includes Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Suwannee, and Union counties.