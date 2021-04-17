JSO: Traffic stop of unique scooter leads to arrest of suspected rapist

Giovonni Jirah Johnson, 19, is charged with armed sexual battery, armed burglary and false imprisonment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is facing armed sexual battery and other charges connected to a break-in on Jacksonville’s Southside.

According to police, the suspect in the crime was seen leaving the area of Beach Boulevard and St. Johns Bluff Road on Friday riding a black scooter with orange rims.

Police said an on-duty officer in the area of Beach and Southside boulevards saw the suspect commit a traffic violation and recognized the scooter from the alert that had been sent out for the sexual battery suspect.

The suspect, identified as Giovonni Jirah Johnson, 19, was taken into custody without incident after the traffic stop, police said.

Johnson has been charged with armed sexual battery, armed burglary and false imprisonment.