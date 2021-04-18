Local News

Person injured in late night accident on the Buckman Bridge

Ryan Gulick
, Associate Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was injured after crashing into a disabled SUV on the Buckman Bridge Saturday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

That motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police say an SUV was stopped in the outside lane on the northbound side of the bridge. The vehicle was experiencing engine problems and had its hazard lights turned on. The motorcycle crashed into the back of that SUV around 11:30 p.m.

All lanes have reopened on the bridge.

