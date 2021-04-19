Gateway Mall offering 3K first dose Pfizer shots daily

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Tuesday, federally-supported vaccination sites in Florida, including the one in Jacksonville at Gateway Mall, will be able to administer up to 3,000 first doses of Pfizer vaccine per day, according to a statement from a spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

“Previously, these sites offered 3,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. With the ongoing pause in use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines, the state is supplementing these efforts with the Pfizer vaccine,” Samantha Bequer, press secretary, said in an email.

She noted the capacity may change as state receives additional guidance regarding the J&J vaccine.

Bequer noted that the sites may switch back to administering the one-dose J&J vaccine, depending on future guidance.