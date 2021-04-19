Man charged with DUI manslaughter in wrong-way crash on I-95 that left 2 dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 32-year-old Jacksonville man is charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter in a wrong-way crash last year that left two people dead, according to an arrest report.

Stephen Boydston is also charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, the report shows.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the head-on collision happened around 2:15 a.m. Aug. 1 on Interstate 95, south of Forest Street.

Troopers said a silver 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling north on southbound I-95 when the pickup collided head-on with a gold 2002 Chevrolet Impala heading south in the right lane.

According to FHP, the driver of the sedan, a 29-year-old Jacksonville woman, and the passenger in the Impala, a 30-year-old Jacksonville man, were killed.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup was transported to a hospital with critical injuries. Boydston is still in the hospital.