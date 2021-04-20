Mandarin High School scraps senior prom due to lack of interest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Mandarin Mustangs are bucking an annual tradition and skipping senior prom.

That’s according to a WJCT report, which cites an email from Mandarin High School Principal Sara Bravo to graduating seniors and their families. Bravo said only 44 seniors bought tickets, well short of the 250-ticket benchmark needed to justify the cost of hosting the dance.

“I am deeply sorry for the small number of students who wished to attend and truly hope they are able to enjoy the other events planned such as Senior Kickball, Sunrise and Sunset Celebrations, Senior Week, Senior Breakfast and of course, the long-waited commencement ceremony,” Bravo said in part.

Those who already purchased their tickets will receive refunds, according to the report.

