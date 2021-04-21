18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Westside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting Saturday evening on Wiley Oaks Lane in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Tyrell Bates is charged with attempted murder.

According to his arrest report, a woman was pulling into a driveway when a bullet came through the car and struck her in the side. She slid low in the seat for safety until JSO arrived. She told police she did not know who shot her or why.

Officers found shell casings in front of a nearby house and detained a suspect seen running away, according to the report.

The report shows there was damage to a couple of houses as well, although it does not specify from bullet strikes.