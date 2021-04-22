Man accused of exposing himself in Murray Hill arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Following reports of a man who repeatedly exposed himself in the Murray Hill neighborhood, Jacksonville police on Wednesday night said they’ve made an arrest.

The 37-year-old man was held on a $1,500 bond. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it was first sent to the neighborhood on April 15 after a report of someone exposing himself.

Following the initial report, police said, additional social media posts began to emerge that appeared to be related and indicated the type of car he might be driving -- a red Chevy Impala.

As more information was gathered, a warrant was obtained and the man was arrested without incident Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.