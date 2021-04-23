Bodycam video shows struggle with officers before Jacksonville man’s shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday released body camera footage that shows part of the struggle between officers and 32-year-old Michael Hughes before he was shot and killed last month by police at an Argyle Forest hotel.

Hughes, whose family described as a father of two and a good person who had a mental illness, was fatally shot March 30 at the Quality Inn on Youngerman Circle after an altercation with officers responding to a domestic disturbance. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hughes fought with Officer J.H. Wing, commandeered his Taser and stunned the officer. JSO said Wing then fired multiple times, killing Hughes.

[CAUTION: The video below contains multiple expletives and contains images and audio that may be disturbing to some viewers]

Ad

In the nearly four-minute video posted on YouTube, officers can be seen entering a hotel room occupied by Hughes. The officers ask Hughes multiple times if he is a paying guest of the hotel room.

“No,” Hughes eventually responds.

The officers then order him to leave the premises and not return.

“We are going to detain you until we can properly identify you,” one of the officers says after repeatedly asking Hughes for his Social Security number.

Ad

Ad

Ad