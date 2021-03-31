JSO identifies man shot, killed by police at Argyle Forest hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the man shot and killed by police Tuesday at an Argyle Forest hotel as 32-year-old Michael Leon Hughes.

The Sheriff’s Office also addressed concerns about the shooting in a news conference Wednesday.

“There’s some narratives out there in regards to our officers shooting handcuffed individuals and such. That didn’t happen,” said JSO Director Mike Bruno.

The Sheriff’s Office said Hughes was shot by Officer J.H. Wing, handcuffed and then given CPR -- not the other way around.

According to JSO Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters, there was an ongoing domestic disturbance at the Quality Inn on Youngerman Circle, starting around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Waters said a woman called officers there several more times, the last time shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Ad

Waters said Hughes had forced his way back into the room after he had left earlier, and when two officers arrived, Hughes refused to leave. Waters said the officers tried to take Hughes into custody and there was a more than 60-second fight with one of the officers, during which time the man yelled he was going to kill him.

According to Waters, Hughes got control of Wing’s Taser and stunned him once and then the officer fired several shots. Hughes lunged at the officer again, and the officer fired several more shots, Waters said.

When Hughes collapsed, Waters said, the officer handcuffed him and performed CPR until rescue personnel arrived and determined that he was dead.

Jamare Campbell said he knew Hughes and it’s hard to believe this happened.

“His personality was a good person, like, he don’t bother nobody,” Campbell explained.

During a media briefing Tuesday, Waters told reporters that handcuffing a suspect once they’re down is JSO protocol because “we don’t know whether that person is injured or whether they’ll get up and try to harm the officer or anybody else that’s around.”

Ad

Tanisha Crisp, founder of BLM5K, said she questions this policy.

“Like I understand they’re saying it’s protocol, but what about being a human being? Where does that happen at?” Crisp said.

JSO’s Response to Resistance form said officers are required to obtain medical evaluations from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department or a nurse as soon as possible for those who show signs of any injury.

Wing, who has been with JSO for two years, suffered minor injuries.

JSO said its goal is to release the body camera footage from both officers in this case as soon as possible.

The Sheriff’s Office said that will happen when it gets to the point where it doesn’t impact the criminal investigation by the State Attorney’s Office.