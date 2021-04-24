Teacher removed from Glynn County classroom pending disciplinary investigation

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Glynn County school district announced on its social media channels that a Glynn Middle teacher has been removed from a classroom while the district investigates allegations that the teacher mishandled a disciplinary issue with a student.

The school district did not name the teacher, indicate what subject or grade the teacher instructs or give further details on the issue in question.

The district said it is a personnel matter and will be dealt with accordingly.

It said it wanted to acknowledge the issue publicly only because of rumors circulating on social media about the incident.