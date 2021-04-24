Partly Cloudy icon
Teacher removed from Glynn County classroom pending disciplinary investigation

Jason Mealey, Producer/assignment editor

Tags: 
Glynn County
,
Georgia
Glynn County schools logo (Glynn County Schools)

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Glynn County school district announced on its social media channels that a Glynn Middle teacher has been removed from a classroom while the district investigates allegations that the teacher mishandled a disciplinary issue with a student.

The school district did not name the teacher, indicate what subject or grade the teacher instructs or give further details on the issue in question.

The district said it is a personnel matter and will be dealt with accordingly.

It said it wanted to acknowledge the issue publicly only because of rumors circulating on social media about the incident.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.