Tickets are sold out for the Ultimate Fighting Championship 261

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s fight day!

The stage is set and fighters are ready to face off in front of 15,000 fans packed into the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night for the Ultimate Fighting Championship 261 event.

It’s the first time the city of Jacksonville will host an indoor sporting event to a sold-out crowd at full capacity during the pandemic.

The event sold out within minutes when tickets went on sale last month. UFC 261 has three title fights. The early prelims begin at 5:45 p.m. and the main card starts at 10 p.m.

While there will be a full house, those attending Saturday night will sign a waiver and be required to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire.

Fans and fighters alike are ready to get back to live sporting events.

UFC fighter Valentina Shevchenko said she wants to prove to her fans that she is the best.