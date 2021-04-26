Voting begins on names for Robert E. Lee High, 3 other Duval County schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Students, teachers, parents, alumni and people in the community can start voting on whether to change the names of four local schools today. It’s the final phase of the public balloting process and includes the school that has gotten the most attention, Robert E Lee High School.

Voting starts at 10 a.m. Monday on school campuses. The ballots allow the voter to first mark a category, to be in favor of a change or keeping the name. If a person is in favor of a change, another mark is cast for the preferred name from a set of pre-determined options.

Voting happens today for Robert E. Lee High School, Andrew Jackson High School, Jean Ribault High School, and Jean Ribault Middle School.

The process is not open to the general public. Only students, faculty, staff, parents, alumni, and people who live in the school’s attendance zone are eligible.

Once the voting period closes and the canvassing board meets to determine the status of any provisional ballots, the results of each school’s election will be released.

The results will go to Superintendent Diana Greene for her recommendation. The Duval County School Board will make the ultimate decision on the school names. Despite the voting process, the School Board has reserved the right to change the name or not change it, even if one option wins the tally.

Community balloting has already wrapped up at five of the nine total schools involved in the name change process in Duval County.