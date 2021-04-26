Reckless driver accused of DUI, possession of cocaine, Clay County deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was driving recklessly was pulled over during the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were alerted to the reckless driver via a call made to 911 dispatch. Investigators said the vehicle was located and stopped, and the driver was arrested for DUI.

The driver, the Sheriff’s Office said, was also in possession of 150 grams of cocaine and a firearm. Investigators said he was illegally in possession of the gun.

Mike Dubet is the assistant special agent in charge of the DEA’s Jacksonville Office. Although this is a Clay County narcotics case, the DEA will be assisting the Sheriff’s Office because Dubet said it’s uncommon for someone to be casually in possession of this amount of cocaine with a street value between $15,000 and $18,000.

“One-hundred-fifty grams of cocaine is way above a personal use amount. That is an amount for distribution and sale,”

Ad

Dubet says 150 grams of cocaine is what you would typically find in a drug house where cocaine is sold. Depending on how busy it is, 150 grams can supply a drug house for an entire day.

As for the man who was arrested, he is believed to be what’s called a second-tier cocaine distributor.

“This person has been supplied by a larger multi-ounce to kilogram type of dealer and the person with the 150 grams of cocaine is supplying people who are either selling ounces or less than ounces at a time,” Dubet said.