78-year-old man seriously injured in crash after JSO officer runs red light

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer may face a citation after they ran a red light, causing a crash that seriously injured a 78-year-old man.

A spokesperson for JSO said a 78-year-old man was traveling eastbound on St. Johns Bluff, attempting to turn onto Town Center Parkway, when an officer traveling westbound on St. Johns Bluff ran the red light.

The impact sent the 78-year-old’s vehicle into the tree line, hitting traffic-light hardware which knocked out power for several traffic lights on St. Johns Bluff.

The 78-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to his neck and back.

JSO has not determined fault yet in the accident, but say if the officer is found to be, he will face traffic and administrative citations.