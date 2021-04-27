Nassau County man charged in US Capitol riot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Nassau County man was arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said Tuesday.

Jeffrey Register is charged with unlawful entry, disorderly conduct on restricted grounds and violent entry onto Capitol grounds -- all misdemeanors.

If convicted, he could face 2 ½ years in prison.

Register appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon at the federal courthouse in downtown Jacksonville, but the specifics regarding his arrest weren’t discussed. He was cooperative with the judge.

Register was released on his own recognizance and with a $25,000 appearance bond, should he violate conditions of pretrial release. He has to wear a GPS monitor, according to the judge.

Register did not comment as he left the courthouse.

He has a 1 p.m. Friday hearing via Zoom with a federal judge in Washington, D.C.