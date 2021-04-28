Lawmakers continue discussions on Florida homeowners insurance

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TALLAHASSEE – Florida lawmakers continue bouncing an insurance bill back and forth between the House and Senate as homeowners across the state face double digit increases.

Key provisions on roof replacements and attorney fees continue to be sticking points. The legislation sets limits on roof replacements.

The older the roof, the less the policy will pay, unless you opt for more expensive coverage.

“Ultimately, you are paying for your neighbor’s roof through higher premiums,” said State Sen. Jeff Brandes.

The exact formula is still being worked out, but both chambers are working with a sense of urgency.

“There’s a problem with insurance rates rising at 25 to 35 percent a year,” said Rep. Bob Rommel.

Lawsuits must be filed within two years of the damage instead of the current three.

Lawmakers say the timeframe allows unscrupulous contractors to make up claims, so it bans gift cards as incentives.

