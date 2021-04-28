3 killed in small plane crash in Clay County, FHP says

Plane goes down at the end of Carter Spencer Road in Middleburg.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Three people were killed Wednesday morning when a small plane when down off Violet Way at the end of Carter Spencer Road in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Clay County firefighters and deputies responded to the scene and asked everyone to avoid the area.

In a statement about the crash, the FAA said it was a single-engine plane and that it went down shortly after departure in a wooded area near Spencer’s Airpark in Middleburg around 9 a.m.

The FAA confirmed there were only three people aboard.

“The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents,” the FAA statement said.

Firefighters contained a small brush fire at the crash scene at 9:22 a.m.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene and will update when more information becomes available from authorities.