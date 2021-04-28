Vigil honors woman killed in hit-and-run Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Family and loved ones gathered Tuesday night to honor the life of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Clay County.

They held a vigil for Cassidy Mongeon, 23, outside the Clay County Courthouse. She was hospitalized and died from her injuries after the crash on April 10, which her family said happened while she was on her way home from work around midnight.

“She was compassionate and she was very strong and she stood up for everything that she believed in,” said Mongeon’s mother, Christina.

Hours after the crash on County Road 218 and Old Padgett Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said, Johnathan Davis, 38, surrendered to authorities.

The other driver, who struck Mongeon head-on, left the scene and hid in the woods overnight, according to investigators.

Mongeon’s parents live in Tallahassee and rushed to the hospital where they watched as she took her last breath.

“No parent, no loved one should have to see someone they love in that condition. And to know that the person that hit her, hit her and left her, did not check on her, just walked away. It kills me,” Mongeon’s mother said.

Christina Mongeon explained that her daughter’s death was a frightening flashback, as she survived a hit-and-run crash years ago, during which her daughter came to her rescue.