Camden, Glynn health departments offer walk-in hours for COVID-19 vaccinations

The health departments of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Coastal Health District, which includes Camden and Glynn counties, are now offering COVID-19 vaccinations without appointments during specific times.

So while appointments are still recommended, they’re not required during those specific times.

“Now that vaccine is in good supply, we want to remove as many barriers to vaccination as possible,” said Paige Lightsey, immunization coordinator for the Coastal Health District. “The vaccine is free, plentiful, safe, and effective, and it’s our best tool to stop the pandemic. And now it’s easier than ever to get your shot.”

Walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccination are only allowed during certain hours, which vary by county. The schedule for Camden and Glynn counties is posted below, and the entire schedule for walk-in vaccine availability is posted online at chdcovidvax.org.

Anyone age 18 and older can receive Moderna vaccine and anyone 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Both of those vaccines require two doses. When you receive your first dose in the two-dose series, an appointment will be made for your second dose.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not be available for walk-ins, but specific J&J clinics will be offered at various locations. Check chdcovidvax.org for more details.

Additional information about COVID-19 vaccinations can be found at covid19.gachd.org/vaccine.

Schedule for walk-in vaccine availability at local clinics