Flight school pilots detained after TSA finds gun at JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two passengers going through security Thursday morning at Jacksonville International Airport were detained after a gun was found in a carry-on bag, News4Jax has learned.

The men, employees of a St. Augustine flight school called Florida Flyers and dressed as pilots, were in separate TSA security lines about 7 a.m. when a revolver was indicated on the X-ray screen of the pre-check line. According to the Jacksonville Aviation Authority incident report, the firearm was a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson that had five rounds in the cylinder.

A 59-year-old Ponte Vedra Man in the security line told officers the bag belonged to his “co-pilot,” who was going through a non-pre-check line. Airport police located the second man, a 71-year-old from Jacksonville, who admitted the gun belonged to him and he forgot it was in his bag. Both men were taken to the airport police office and it was determined they were not trying to intentionally bring the gun through the checkpoint and both had Florida concealed-carry permits.

The gun’s owner was allowed to secure the gun and continue on to his flight to Washington, D.C., but he could face a fine of up to $13,669.

“This civil penalty is independent of whether you are arrested or face criminal charges from our law enforcement partners. Fines may also be assessed for other threat items brought to the checkpoint such as illegal knives or martial arts devices,” the TSA said in a statement. “Passengers are responsible for knowing what the laws are on each side of their trip. This is especially important if you are leaving the state. Even after learning that you may bring your gun to your destination, the only way it can be transported is in checked luggage. The gun must be declared to the airline at check-in, unloaded and placed in a locked, hard-sided case.”

According to TSA data, 36 guns were stopped by security screeners at JAX in 2020 -- the 24th highest number of all United States airports.