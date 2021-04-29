‘The evidence was there’: Ahmaud Arbery’s mother backs federal hate crime charges

Nearly a year after a video surfaced showing 25-year-old Black man Ahmaud Arbery being chased down the street of a South Georgia neighborhood, and eventually shot to death, the three men accused in his murder have been indicted on federal hate crime charges.

The video recording the deadly encounter sparked nationwide protests last year and triggered state investigators to take over the case. Within 24 hours investigators arrested two of the men involved who had faced no charges in the months before the video was released to a local radio station.

The suspects — Travis McMichael, 35, his father and former district attorney investigator Gregory McMichael, 65, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan — were each charged with one count of interference with Arbery’s rights. Specifically, prosecutors allege the three men chased Arbery through the neighborhood on a public street “because of Arbery’s race and color.” They were also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping.

Ad

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. The Justice Department announced federal hate crime charges against the three men Wednesday, April 28,2021, in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Georgia man who was killed while out for a run last year. All three are charged with one count of interference with civil rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels are also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP)

Travis and Gregory McMichael were charged with one count of using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, has sat through multiple hearings over roughly a year where she has listened as prosecutors showed text messages and social media posts laced with racial slurs from the suspects accused in her son’s death.

“The evidence was there. I’m so glad that they reviewed the evidence and took all that into play,” Jones told News4Jax. “It’s been disheartening coming from our community where I chose to raise my children to know that we were in a community they had such, such racial bias with it and it’s very disheartening.”

Special agent Richard Dial testified during a preliminary hearing on June 4 that co-defendant Bryan said during a May 13 interview he heard Travis McMichael say, “f---ing n-word” seconds after Arbery was shot.

Ad

Ad