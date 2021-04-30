Partly Cloudy icon
4 dead in 2 overnight crashes on Jacksonville interstates

Emily Boyer
, Morning assignment manager, Traffic reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four people have died in a pair of unrelated crashes occurring on I-10 and I-95.

The first crash occurred on I-10 westbound before Yellow Water Road after 11 p.m. Thursday,

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said a driver rear-ended a vehicle. Both vehicles ended up in the median.

Two people traveling in the car that was hit were killed and died at the scene. All lanes have since reopened.

In a second, unrelated crash all northbound lanes on I-95 near the ramp to the Acosta Bridge remain blocked because of another deadly crash.

Police said a car was headed the wrong way on 95 Northbound when it hit an oncoming SUV just before 2 a.m.

The crash ignited a fire and both drivers were killed. Florida Highway Patrol said they died at the scene.

FHP is continuing to detour traffic at Emerson Street., Atlantic Boulevard, and Phillips Highway.

