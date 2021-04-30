Concertgoers rock out at last show in Jax River Jams series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – TIAA Bank Stadium wasn’t the only place in downtown Jacksonville where people were rocking the night away Thursday.

A mile away at Riverfront Plaza, the former Jacksonville Landing site, hundreds attended the last show in a series of free outdoor concerts this year.

Sugar Ray was the headliner. The band played around the same time the Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and many concertgoers were dressed in Jaguars gear.

Prior to the band taking the stage, News4Jax spoke with Jody Dowling. She and her family have attended three of the four shows in the Jax River Jams concert series.

“It’s beautiful. It’s fun. We’ve enjoyed it every time,” Dowling said.

The fourth and final concert in the series was actually the first one for Lisa Haggerty. She said she regrets not coming out to the previous concerts.

“It turned out really well, and I think it’s exciting for the city to do something with the property that the Landing was on,” Haggerty said.

Jake Gordon is the CEO of Downtown Vision, the organization that brought the concert series to Jacksonville. Gordon said it’s been great to see people coming out to enjoy an event that was designed to bring new life into downtown.