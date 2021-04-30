The franchise arrives: Jaguars make Trevor Lawrence top pick in NFL draft

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, filer photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson is preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.(AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The silver lining. The franchise. The generational quarterback prospect.

Duval has found its leading man.

The Jaguars turned the page to the next chapter in franchise history, making Trevor Lawrence the No. 1 overall selection Thursday night in the NFL draft. Usually, there’s at least some type of suspense surrounding a top draft pick, but this wasn’t one of them.

There was no surprise. No doubt. No questions.

The Jaguars used most of their allotted 10-minute draft window before they delivered the card to commissioner Roger Goodell, and with it, optimistically change the trajectory of the struggling franchise that bottomed out to a 1-15 record last season.

Lawrence (6-5, 213 pounds) has been dubbed a can’t-miss prospect and a once-in-a-career quarterback.

Behind the NFL awarding Jacksonville the franchise on Nov. 30, 1993, drafting Lawrence is arguably the most seismic moment in Jaguars history. There’s that much electricity and momentum behind getting Lawrence, one of the most polished and hyped prospects in draft history.

Ad

The Pick is in! pic.twitter.com/lGIXjEONQk — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) April 30, 2021

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad