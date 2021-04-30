Jacksonville brewery gets boost in business as fans celebrate Jaguars drafting Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Business was booming at a Jacksonville brewery on the first night of the 2021 NFL draft.

There was a lively crowd at the draft party Thursday evening at Springs Sports Brewery. Fans cheered and chanted when the Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick.

“It’s very exciting as us as a business and for the city of Jacksonville,” said Springs Sports Brewery owner Scott Adeeb.

Man fans called this the best draft day ever.

“It’s the first time in our history, so it’s crazy. A better quarterback than anyone else who came out,” said fan Barry Smith. “This is the best I’ve felt ever. As a Jags fan, best I’ve felt.”

This year, businesses got an economic boost after many were closed during the draft last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Adeeb said this year’s draft is better than 2020′s, as they could only do to-go orders last year.

“This time last year, everything was shut down, and we actually opened back up for the draft weekend, just doing wings to go and beer to go, and the excitement just doing that was fantastic, just doing the to go,” Adeeb said. “And this year, it’s night and day difference.”

Fans also enjoyed celebrating in person this year.