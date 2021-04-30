Police seek suspects in possible beating, kidnapping

BALDWIN, Fla. – Police are investigating the possible kidnapping of a man from a hotel in Baldwin on Friday morning and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believes the man may be endangered.

Officers responding about 9:30 a.m. to U.S. 301 near the truck stop just off I-10 were told by witnesses that a man near the Red Roof Inn was approached by two other men, one of which was armed with a bat. The suspects were said to have struck the victim several times and then pulled him into a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox that fled north on U.S. 301.

Police are seeking further information about the incident and attempting to identify the victim to ascertain his safety, the potential suspects and the pictured vehicle.

Anyone having witnessed the incident or has any information that could with the investigation is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 911 or 904-630-0500.