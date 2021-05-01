Jacksonville Beach sports store sees sales boost after Trevor Lawrence pick

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence mania is here and there’s at least one sports store owner who is grinning ear-to-ear.

“Yesterday helped immensely,” said Mathew Smith, owner of Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach.

His store is where sports fans young and old go to purchase clothing featuring their favorite college and professional sports team.

There’s a wide variety of apparel, but Jacksonville Jaguars gear is what the majority of people come in for.

Smith said hours before the Jaguars drafted Lawrence as their new franchise quarterback, demand for home-team merchandise was off the charts.

“Yesterday was a great day in sales for us,” Smith said. “Definitely one of the busiest days we’ve had in more than a year here.”

And he’s not exaggerating.

Around this time last year, they were barely open because of the pandemic. Then during last year’s NFL season, sales on merchandise slumped as the Jaguars sat at the bottom of the AFC South division and home games had limited attendees due to COVID-19 restrictions.