Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death, foul play suspected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a man’s death in Clay County after he was found lying in the roadway on County Road 220 near Chief Ridaught Trail.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a passerby called 911 after seeing the man in the road just before 2:30 Monday morning.

The man was taken to Orange Park Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries. The Sheriff’s Office suspects foul play.

No further information was released, but a News4Jax crew is heading to the scene.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call Detective Jon Smith at (904) 264-6512.